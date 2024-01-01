Prime rib sandwiches in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches
Chop House - Fountain City
4870 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville
|Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich
|$20.00
Au jus, onion roll, mac ‘n’ cheese
Chop House - Knoxville
9700 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Lunch Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.00
6 oz cut, au jus, onion roll, mac ‘n’ cheese
|Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich
|$20.00
Au jus, onion roll, mac ‘n’ cheese