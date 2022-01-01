Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Craven Wings- West Knox image

 

Craven Wings- West Knox

12350 South Northshore, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet potato fry$3.99
More about Craven Wings- West Knox
Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.25
More about Duncan Cafe
Southern Grit image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Large Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
Serves 3-4.
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Waffle cut and sprinkled with brown sugar.
More about Southern Grit
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.25
More about Casa Don Gallo
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse

