Go
Toast

Kosher Charlotte

Please place your order and it will be ready within the hour

6619 Sardis Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coffee Braised Brisket$35.00
Grass Fed Brisket, Coffee, Charred Onions and Potatoes, Au Jus. Serves 2-3
Chicken Cacciatore$19.00
4 pc. Chicken Thighs, Tomatoes, Charred Carrots and Onions, Pickled Peppers, Fresh Herbs. Serves 2-3
Fresh Baked Four Braid Challah Friday Only!$8.00
Baked Fresh with Choice of Toppings
Available for Fridays Only!
Potato Dumplings with Mushrooms$17.00
Idaho Potatoes, Eggs, Portobello Mushrooms, Balsamic Vinegar. Serves 2-3
Chocolate Cake with Apple Compote$17.00
Dark Chocolate, Eggs, Granny Smith Apples, White Wine, Cinnamon. Serves 2-3
Chicken Soup 32 oz.$18.00
Poached Chicken Breast, Carrots, Onions, House Chicken Stock. Serves 2
Potato Kugel$15.00
Yukon Potatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Eggs, Salt. Serves 2-3
Everything Bagel Chicken Schnitzel$11.00
Everything Bagel Crusted Chicken Schnitzel
6-8 oz. Piece
Charoset 16oz.$10.00
Granny Smith Apples, Bartlett Pears, Chopped Walnuts, Raisins, Sweet Wine
See full menu

Location

6619 Sardis Road

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Life

No reviews yet

An eclectic coffeehouse, bookstore, and community living room offering locally roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, Hawaiian shaved ice, gourmet hot chocolates CBD and D8 Specialty Baked goods, local artists work, and much more.

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

No reviews yet

With two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for nearly 20 years, Boardwalk Billy’s has been a local favorite spot for enjoying fresh seafood, award-winning BBQ, and southern hospitality.

Crepe Bistro

No reviews yet

Welcome to Crepe Bistro! For everyone who loves Crepes, this is the right destination! We offer Savory and Sweet Crepes, Sandwiches, Paninis, Wraps, Salads, Omelets. and Waffles. This is a great place for business meetings or parties. We also provide a catering service. We look forward to welcoming you into the Crepe Bistro family.

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston