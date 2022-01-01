Kuna restaurants you'll love
Must-try Kuna restaurants
More about Big Mic's Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse
Big Mic's Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse
459 W. Main St., Kuna
|Popular items
|SMOKED CREAM CHEESE 40Z
|$7.25
4 oz. Smoked Cream Cheese
3 Tortillas cut and freshly deep fried
|FRIED GREEN BEANS
|$8.00
Breaded green beans fried to a crispy golden brown and served with your
choice of dipping sauce.
|BIG MIC'S DOUBLE SLIDER
|$12.75
Try one of Big Mic's personal
favorites! Double ground chuck
patties, smokehouse bacon, pulled
pork and cheddar cheese. You
will be a slider fan forever!
More about The Longhorn Lounge
The Longhorn Lounge
458 W Main St, Kuna
More about The Curb Sandstone
The Curb Sandstone
1888 e rodeo ln, Kuna