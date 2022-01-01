Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kuna restaurants you'll love

Kuna restaurants
  • Kuna

Kuna's top cuisines

Burgers
BBQ
Chicken
Must-try Kuna restaurants

Big Mic's Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse image

 

Big Mic's Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse

459 W. Main St., Kuna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SMOKED CREAM CHEESE 40Z$7.25
4 oz. Smoked Cream Cheese
3 Tortillas cut and freshly deep fried
FRIED GREEN BEANS$8.00
Breaded green beans fried to a crispy golden brown and served with your
choice of dipping sauce.
BIG MIC'S DOUBLE SLIDER$12.75
Try one of Big Mic's personal
favorites! Double ground chuck
patties, smokehouse bacon, pulled
pork and cheddar cheese. You
will be a slider fan forever!
More about Big Mic's Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse
The Longhorn Lounge image

 

The Longhorn Lounge

458 W Main St, Kuna

No reviews yet
More about The Longhorn Lounge
The Curb Sandstone image

 

The Curb Sandstone

1888 e rodeo ln, Kuna

No reviews yet
More about The Curb Sandstone
