Go
Consumer picView gallery

Las Americas Bakery - 12721 Sherman Way,

Open today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

12721 Sherman Way,

North Hollywood, CA 91605

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

12721 Sherman Way,, North Hollywood CA 91605

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,149
12714 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Vic’s Thai Food To Go - 12527 Victory Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
12527 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Prime Philly
orange star4.7 • 171
13135 Saticoy St North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Muncheechos - Delivery Only
orange starNo Reviews
13346 Saticoy St #7 North Hollywood, CA 91405
View restaurantnext
Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
BlaqHaus NoHo
orange star4.1 • 1,647
11671 Victory Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Hollywood

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,149
12714 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
orange star4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,650
4410 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near North Hollywood

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Las Americas Bakery - 12721 Sherman Way,

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston