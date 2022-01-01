Go
Consumer pic

La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1370 S Glenstone Ave

Springfield, MO 65804

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1370 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield MO 65804

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub

No reviews yet

The Classic Steakhouse, the Tradition Continues.

Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen

No reviews yet

Located on the Ground Floor of Mercy Kids.
Offering food from Metropolitan Grill, Hard Knox BBQ, Great American Taco Co and Retro Metro.
.

Fast Black Sheep Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pitch Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston