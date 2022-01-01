Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

PASTRY

Dripz Coffee - La Jolla

613 Pearl Street, La Jolla

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
S'mores Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Dripz Coffee - La Jolla
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious - La Jolla

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.45
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla

