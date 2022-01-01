Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
La Jolla
Chocolate Chip Cookies
La Jolla restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PASTRY
Dripz Coffee - La Jolla
613 Pearl Street, La Jolla
Avg 5
(24 reviews)
S'mores Chocolate Chip Cookies
$3.00
Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Dripz Coffee - La Jolla
SANDWICHES
Deli-icious - La Jolla
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
Avg 4.6
(280 reviews)
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.45
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
