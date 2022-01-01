Go
Toast

La Salsa Verde

Come in and enjoy!

3209 K Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHILANGO$2.75
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA$10.99
ASADA-FAJITA$2.05
FAJIQUESO$2.30
TRIPITAS$2.05
SURTIDA$1.95
AL PASTOR$1.95
BIRRIA$2.05
See full menu

Location

3209 K Avenue

Plano TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poor Richards Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Truck Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Twisted Root

No reviews yet

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

Better Than Sex - Plano

No reviews yet

Full service intimate dessert restaurant in a speakeasy like setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston