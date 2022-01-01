Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pinedas Mexican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1144 North Plano Road

#119

Richardson, TX 75081

Pineda's Packs

Pineda's Enchilada Pack

$45.00

(Feeds 4-6) Choose Two Options For A Total Of 10 Enchiladas: Cheese, Chicken Or Beef Enchiladas Served With Rice & Beans. Chips & Salsa Included.

Pineda's Fajita Pack

$70.00

(Feeds 4-6) Includes Soft Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Fresh Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream. Chips & Salsa Included.

Pineda's Quesadilla Pack

$50.00

(Feeds 4-6) Chicken Fajita, Pico De Gallo, And Jack Cheese On Flour Tortillas. Includes Fresh Guacamole & Sour Cream. Chips & Salsa Included.

Pineda's Taco Pack

$50.00

(Feeds 4-6) Includes Soft Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Fresh Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream. Chips & Salsa Included.

Stiney's Brisket Taco Pack

$65.00

(Feeds 4-6) Includes Soft Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Fresh Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream. Chips & Salsa Included.

Appetizers

Classic Queso

$4.99+

Queso Serrano

$4.99+

Classic Queso With A Kick Of Serrano

Chicken Flautas

$9.99

Shredded Chicken Hand Rolled On A Corn Tortilla And Fried To Perfection

Guacamole

$7.75+

Fresh Avocados Hand Blended With Onions, Cilantro, And Fresh Squeezed Lime

Nachos Locos

$8.99+

Ground Beef, Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Jalapenos

Pineda's Platter

Pineda's Platter

$14.99

Quesadillas, Nachos And Flautas

Quail Flautas

Quail Flautas

$13.99

Shredded Smoked Quail Hand Rolled And Fried To Perfection

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese Topped With Mexican Sausage And Pico De Gallo. Served With Choice Of Flour Or Corn Tortillas

Soup/Salad

Bean Soup

$5.99+

Traditional Mexican Bean Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99+

Chicken Broth, Shredded Chicken, Cilantro, Cheese, Avocado, And Tortilla Strips

Fajita Salad

$12.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Chips, And Sliced Avocado

Cabbo Salad

$14.49+

Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Bacon, Chips, And Sliced Avocado

Spinach Salad

$12.99+

Chile Guajillo Soup With Chicken, Hominy, Cabbage, Cilantro, Radish And Lime.

Chicken & Rice Soup

$5.99+

Mexican Beef Soup With Vegetables, Side Of Rice, Cilantro And Onion.

Bowls/Burritos

Pineda's Bowl

Pineda's Bowl

$8.99

Build Your Own Bowl

Pineda's Burrito

$8.99

Build Your Own Burrito

Dinners

BYO 2

$10.29

Choice Of Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Cheese Enchilada, Spinach Enchilada, Beef Taco, Or Guacamole Tostada. Served With Rice And Beans.

BYO 3

$11.29

Choice Of Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Cheese Enchilada, Spinach Enchilada, Beef Taco, Or Guacamole Tostada. Served With Rice And Beans.

BYO 4

$12.29

Choice Of Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Cheese Enchilada, Spinach Enchilada, Beef Taco, Or Guacamole Tostada. Served With Rice And Beans.

Poblano Enchiladas

Poblano Enchiladas

$11.29

Creamy Homemade Poblano Sauce Chicken Enchiladas, Served With Rice And Charro Beans

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.99

Chicken Enchiladas Topped With Our Homemade Mole Sauce, Served With Rice And Beans

Pollo Con Mole

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Our Homemade Mole Sauce, Served With Rice And Avocado Salad

Tostadas

$9.99

Three Tostadas: Guacamole, Beans, And Queso

Entrees

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$24.99

Marinated Ribeye Beef Served Over A Bed Of Sauteed Vegetables. Served With Charro Beans, Guacamole, and Pico De Gallo

Cesar's Tacos

$14.99

Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas, Filled With Grilled Beef Or Chicken And Jack Cheese. Served With Rice And Avocado Salad

Chicken Con Hongos

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, And Poblano Peppers. Served With Charro Beans

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$15.99

Your Choice Of Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken Or Cheese. Served With Ranchero Sauce, Coleslaw, Rice And Beans

Chimichanga

$14.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken And Monterey Jack Cheese Topped With Ranchero Sauce; Served With Rice and Beans

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas, Filled With Grilled Tilapia And Coleslaw. Served With Rice And Avocado Salad.

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$18.49

Grilled Tilapia Fillet With Garlic. Served With Sautéed Vegetables, Avocado Salad, And Rice

Queso Serrano Fajitas - (Fried Onions) Pineda Style Fajitas

$18.49+

Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Corn/Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas Platters

$18.99+

Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream And Soft Corn/Flour Tortillas

Pan Seared Salmon

$18.99

Pan Seared Salmon Served Over a Bed of Sauteed Vegetables, Served With Avocado Salad, and Rice

Pollo Con Vegetables

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Served On A Hot Skillet Over Sautéed Vegetables - Served With Charro Beans

Pollo Escondido

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Our Delicious Creamy Homemade Poblano Sauce. Served With Rice, Guacamole, And Pico De Gallo

Queso Serrano Enchiladas

$12.49

Two (2) Chicken Enchiladas Topped with Queso Serrano Sauce and Crispy Fried Onions - Served with rice and charro beans

Shrimp Brochette

$17.99

Bacon-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Poblano Peppers - Served With Riceand sauteed vegetables

Stiney's Brisket Tacos

Stiney's Brisket Tacos

$15.99

Choice Of Three (3) Corn or Flour Tortillas, Filled With Wood Smoked Angus Brisket And Jack Cheese. Served With Rice, Charro Beans And Avocado Salad

Tacos Adobo

$14.99

Chicken Breast Marinated In Chili Guajillo Adobo Served On Your Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas, Rice And Avocado Salad

Masa Quesadillas

Corn Dough Quesadillas Filled With Your Choice Of Meat With Melted Monterrey Cheese

Masa Q Al Pastor

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Al Pastor (marinated pork)

Masa Q Bistec

Masa Q Bistec

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Bistec (steak)

Masa Q Suadero

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled with Jack Cheese And Suadero (marinated beef)

Masa Q Chorizo

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Chorizo (Mexican sausage)

Masa Q Rib-Eye Chorizo

$13.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese, Rib-Eye, Chorizo, Grilled Onions And Bell Peppers

Masa Q Queso

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese

Masa Q Ground Beef

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Ground Beef

Masa Q Beef Faj

$9.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Beef Fajita

Masa Q Brisket

$9.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Wood Smoked Angus Brisket

Masa Q Chiken Faj

$9.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Grilled Chicken Fajita

Masa Q Hongos

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Sautéed Mushrooms

Masa Q Shrimp

$13.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Grilled Shrimp

Masa Q Tinga

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Shredded Chicken

Masa Q Veggie

$8.99

Corn Dough Quesadilla Filled With Jack Cheese And Sautéed Vegetables

Street Tacos

Served on a corn tortilla with fresh cilantro and diced onion your choice of meat

Al Pastor

$13.99

3 in corn / 2 in flour; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and charro beans

Fajita

$15.99

3 in corn / 2 in flour with monterey jack cheese; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and charro beans

Shrimp

$15.99

3 in corn / 2 in flour; served with rice, charro beans and avocado salad

Tilapia

$15.99

3 in corn / 2 in flour; served with rice, charro beans and avocado salad

Taco Suadero

$2.99

Served On A Corn Tortilla With Fresh Cilantro, Diced Onion And Suadero (marinated beef)

Kids Menu (10&older)

Kid's Burrito

$6.95

Includes Rice And Beans

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Includes Waffle Fries

Kid's Crispy Taco

$6.95

Includes Rice And Beans

Kid's Enchilada

$6.95

Includes Rice And Beans

Kid's Chicken Flauta

$6.95

Includes Rice And Beans

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.95

Includes Rice And Beans

Kid's Soft Taco

$6.95

Includes Rice And Beans

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$6.99

Served With Vanilla Ice Cream

Flan

$5.79

Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla Ice Cream(8oz serving)

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$6.99

Served With Honey And Vanilla Ice Cream

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99

Vanilla Tres Leches Cake(one slice)

Sides

Dozen Tortillas

$2.00

Avocado Salad

$3.50

Avocados

$2.99

Bacon

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Beef Fajita

$3.95

Charro Beans

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Fajita

$2.95

ColeSlaw

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$0.15

Egg

$1.50

Fajita Set Up

$3.99

Flour Tortillas

$0.15

Fries

$2.99

Grill Onions

Ground Beef

$1.99

Guac

$2.99

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Masa Tortillas

$0.50

Peppers

$1.50

Pico

Potatoes

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Salad

Shredded Chicken

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tomatoes

Toreados

$1.99

Vegetables

$1.99

SD Sauces

SD Chili

$1.99

SD Mole

$1.99

SD Poblano

$1.99

SD Queso

$1.99

SD Queso Serrano

$1.99

SD Ranchero

$1.99

SD Salsa Verde

$1.99

SD Sour Cream Sauce

$1.99

SD Molcajete

$1.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Hi-C

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.25

Bottled Mex Coke

$3.25

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.25

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.25

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.25

Bottled Fanta Orange

$3.25

Margaritas

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

House Frozen

Rocks Margarita

$8.00

House Rocks

Skinny Frozen Margarita

$8.00

El Padrino Margarita

$8.00

Our Original Frozen Margarita Swirled W/ Sangria

La Flaca Margarita

$8.00

Exotico Blanco Tequila W/ Organic Agave And Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

Cuatro Amigos Top Shelf

$11.00

Premier Tequila And Grand Marnier. Choice Of Don Julio Añejo, Reposado Or Blanco

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Family owned and operated business offering authentic Mexican cuisine using only fresh ingredients.

1144 North Plano Road, #119, Richardson, TX 75081

Pinedas Mexican Cuisine image
Pinedas Mexican Cuisine image
Pinedas Mexican Cuisine image

