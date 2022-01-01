Go
Toast

La Strada Italian Restaurant | BYO

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

2519 Huntingdon Pike • $$

Avg 4.8 (1490 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2519 Huntingdon Pike

Huntingdon Valley PA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Provecho Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Provecho Mexican Grill is a family-owned, fast casual Mexican restaurant. We pride ourselves in making authentic mexican food using only fresh, whole foods with no added sweeteners or preservatives. Currently we offer delivery, and pick-up (curbside or walk in)

Lali Restaurant

No reviews yet

Locally Owned and Operated, and Emphasizing the philosophy that food brings people together, and embracing diversity, we strived to create an unmatched experience across a variety of cuisines including European, Seafood, Mediterranean, and American cuisines, using the freshest and finest flavors.

Osteria Saporino BYOB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lee's Hoagie House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston