Buffalo chicken wraps in Labelle

Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

21 South Lee St, Labelle

Avg 3.9 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Short Cakes image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Short Cakes

311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.99
More about Short Cakes
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

197 Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

