Fried chicken sandwiches in
Labelle
/
Labelle
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Labelle restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Log Cabin BBQ
480 W. Hickpochee, Labelle
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
Fried Chicken breast on Kaiser roll
More about Log Cabin BBQ
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery
311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle
Avg 4.8
(214 reviews)
Crispy Rodeo Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
More about Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery
