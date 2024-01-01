Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Home fries in
Labelle
/
Labelle
/
Home Fries
Labelle restaurants that serve home fries
Two Peas Cafe, LLC
870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle
No reviews yet
Home fries
$3.99
with grilled onions
More about Two Peas Cafe, LLC
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery
311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle
Avg 4.8
(214 reviews)
Small Home FRIES 🍟
$3.50
Large Home FRIES 🍟
$5.99
More about Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery
