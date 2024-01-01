Home fries in Labelle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Two Peas Cafe, LLC

870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Home fries$3.99
with grilled onions
More about Two Peas Cafe, LLC
Short Cakes image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery

311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Home FRIES 🍟$3.50
Large Home FRIES 🍟$5.99
More about Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery

