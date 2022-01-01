Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lake Wales

Lake Wales restaurants
Lake Wales restaurants that serve quesadillas

Manny's Original Chophouse image

 

Manny's Original Chophouse

210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.99
Crisp tortilla wedges filled with chicken, steak, combination or plain cheeses, your choice. Served with a generous portion of Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
More about Manny's Original Chophouse
Steak Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

540 Central Ave, Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Map

