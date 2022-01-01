Land O Lakes restaurants you'll love

Go
Land O Lakes restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Land O Lakes

Land O Lakes's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Land O Lakes restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7040 Land O Lakes Blvd, Land O Lakes

Avg 4.1 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hungry Greek image

 

Hungry Greek

17772 Aprile Drive, Land O' Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
Combo Gyro Pita$8.99
Chicken and Gyro, Toamato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Pita$8.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
More about Hungry Greek
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18835 State Road 54, Lutz

Avg 3.8 (754 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Healthy & Fresco image

 

Healthy & Fresco

21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE, Land O' Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALL-STAR BOWL$12.49
2 bases, 1 protein, 2 veggies, 3 toppings and 1 dressing.
EL NINO BOWL$7.99
1 base, 1 protein, 1 Veggie, 1 toppings and 1 dressing.
SLAM DUNK WRAP$10.49
1 tortilla, 1 base, 1 protein, 1 veggie, 3 toppings and 1 dressing. Made with your choice of tortilla. Includes a side of pita chips.
More about Healthy & Fresco
Back 9 Bistro image

 

Back 9 Bistro

7924 Melogold Cir., Land O Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLUB SANDWICH$9.99
More about Back 9 Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Land O Lakes

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Map

More near Land O Lakes to explore

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston