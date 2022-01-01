Land O Lakes restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
7040 Land O Lakes Blvd, Land O Lakes
|Popular items
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Hungry Greek
17772 Aprile Drive, Land O' Lakes
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
|Combo Gyro Pita
|$8.99
Chicken and Gyro, Toamato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
|Chicken Pita
|$8.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
18835 State Road 54, Lutz
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Healthy & Fresco
21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE, Land O' Lakes
|Popular items
|ALL-STAR BOWL
|$12.49
2 bases, 1 protein, 2 veggies, 3 toppings and 1 dressing.
|EL NINO BOWL
|$7.99
1 base, 1 protein, 1 Veggie, 1 toppings and 1 dressing.
|SLAM DUNK WRAP
|$10.49
1 tortilla, 1 base, 1 protein, 1 veggie, 3 toppings and 1 dressing. Made with your choice of tortilla. Includes a side of pita chips.