Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Le Claire restaurants you'll love

Go
Le Claire restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Le Claire

Must-try Le Claire restaurants

Banner pic

 

Blue Iguana Mexican Cantina

201 N Cody Rd, Le Claire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$9.00
Fresh Avocado smashed with red onion, tomato, jalepeno and serrano. Seasoned with salt, pepper and lime. Served with house corn tortilla chips.
Liquid Queso$6.00
A creamy, voluptuous combination of white cheddar and Monterey Jack with cream, tomatillos, jalepeno, onion and garlic.
Enchiladas Verde$17.00
Three corn tortillas wrapped around our chipotle chicken and smothered in warm salsa verde. Served with queso fresco, chipped cilantro, onion, sour cream and guacomole. Served with Rice and Beans
More about Blue Iguana Mexican Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Reagan Quality Market Food Truck

201 N Cody Road, Le Claire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Reagan Quality Market Food Truck
The Faithful Pilot Café & Spirits image

 

The Faithful Pilot Café & Spirits

117 N Cody Rd, Le Claire

Avg 4.2 (359 reviews)
More about The Faithful Pilot Café & Spirits
Map

More near Le Claire to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston