Le Tour - 625 Davis Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
625 Davis Street, Evanston IL 60201
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Shang Noodle & Chinese - 608 Davis Street
No Reviews
608 Davis Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurant