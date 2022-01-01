Next of Kin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Next of Kin Restaurant - our full service spot serving Artful American Cuisine. Combining local ingredients & hearth cooking to elevate & reinvent the nostalgic dishes we love, served with a hearty dose of warm, neighborhood hospitality.

Next of Kin Restaurant was designed to delight our Evanston community & meet your dining desires. Enjoy our Chef-designed dishes for dinner & drinks (lunch & weekend brunch reopening soon!) fit for a regular weeknight treat or any special occasion.

