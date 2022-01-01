Go
Whether you seek familiar sushi preparations, traditional Japanese cooking or unique and innovative contemporary cuisine that blends Asian and Western cooking styles, Kansaku's seasonal cuisine, comfortable décor and knowledgeable service will provide you and your guests a dining experience that is both entirely satisfying and highly memorable.

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

1514 Sherman Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1646 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried vegetable dumpling with ponzu sauce
Miso Soup$3.00
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Kamikaze$15.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna and black tobiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Salmon Avocado$9.00
Shrimp Tempura$9.00
Edamame$6.00
Steamed and salted soy bean in the pod
Salmon Nigiri$8.00
California$7.00
Fiesta$16.00
Salmon, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno and avocado roll with orange tobiko, spicy sauce and wasabi mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1514 Sherman Ave

Evanston IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
