Tapas Barcelona

Prairie Moon

Prairie Moon brings you the best cooking from all over America! Fresh seafoods and meats, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more made from authentic, time-tested recipes around the country. A beautiful wood bar seats 40, outdoor patio looks out onto bustling Chicago Ave, and the downstairs lively dining room is complemented by wood paneling, gorgeous artwork, and Evanston's best most friendly staff. Come see why Prairie Moon is the place to get not only authentic American cooking, but also a true taste of Evanston.

