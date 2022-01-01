Go
Union Pizzeria

Neopolitan Wood-fired pizzas, small plates, Big plates, craft-cocktails, beer & wine.

PIZZA

1245 Chicago Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato & Octopus$14.00
new potatoes, octopus, gate olives, scallions, lemon
Potato & Broccoli$17.00
walnut pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, shaved red onion, torn basil
(Seasonally changes to broccoli in the fall)
Margherita$18.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil
White Anchovie Puttanesca$16.00
tomato sauce, caramelized onion, mozzarella, capers, olives
Chorizo Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, spinach, shaved red onion, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno
Wild Mushroom$18.00
bechamel sauce, fontina, taleggio cheese, sage
Shrimp & Bacon$19.00
bechamel sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalepeño & cilantro
Spinach, Sausage & Ricotta$19.00
bechamel sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, Calabrian chili oil
Special Pizza of The Week$18.00
Bechamel, Crab, Asparagus, Calabrian Peppers, Scallions, Basil & lemon vinaigrette.
BLT$18.00
bechamel sauce, Tuscan kale, onion, Nueske's bacon, roasted cherry tomato, mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1245 Chicago Avenue

Evanston IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
