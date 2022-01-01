Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Cookies
Lexington restaurants that serve cookies
Knead Pizza
104 Scarborough Dr, Lexington
No reviews yet
Snickerdoodle Cookie
$0.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$0.99
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
$0.99
More about Knead Pizza
Rica - 581 Corley Mill Rd
581 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington
No reviews yet
chocholate chip cookie
$2.15
More about Rica - 581 Corley Mill Rd
