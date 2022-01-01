Go
Toast

Legacy Hall

The ultimate Texas BBQ experience featuring All-American, savory meats

7800 Windrose Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)

Popular Items

Lunch Special$13.00
Chopped or sliced Brisket sandwhich, kettle chips, drink (served with onions, pickles, BBQ sauce on side)
Prime Brisket by the Pound
Served with sliced bread and onions
Brisket Nachos for 2$12.00
House tortilla chips, Brisket, queso, avocado-ranch, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and cilantro (Serves 2)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bulla - Plano DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

Food Hall

Bulla Gastrobar

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

Legacy Hall

No reviews yet

Neapolitan-certified pizza baked to perfection in a fiery oven

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston