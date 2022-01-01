Go
Suburban Yacht Club

EMBRACE THE TIDE AND SAIL AWAY WITH TROPICAL COCKTAILS & CHEF-DRIVEN BOARDWALK FARE.

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104

Popular Items

Streetside - 3 Taco Plate$17.00
Your choice of three streetside tacos.
Chef Kiss Queso$8.00
Queso Blanco with sour cream, seasoned with spices, onions, chiles, garlic and tomatoes. Served with stir-in roasted salsa, duros and fried corn tostadas.
Coastal Protein Bowl$16.00
Sliced avocado, chopped salt-roasted peanuts, shaved cucumbers, diced mango, chilled edamame, queso fresco, smoky Chile aioli and your choice of protein. Served with corn tostadas.
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote$8.00
Warm grilled corn with a light and creamy mayonnaise-based dressing, queso fresco, cilantro and hot sauce, then finished with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Served with duros.
Guac & Pepitas$8.00
Made in small batches throughout the day, fresh avocado, lime juice, fresh serrano chiles and shaved green onions. Finished with queso fresco and pepitas (toasted sunflower seeds). Served with duros and fried corn tostadas.
California Classic Burrito$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Short Rib Quesabirria Taco$6.50
Braised short rib quesbirria, Oaxaca-jack, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, radish, corn tortilla with consome
Chile Salt & Lime Edamame$5.50
Edamame tossed with a blend of tajin, togarashi, fresh lime juice, soy sauce and a touch of sesame oil.
Baja Protein Bowl$16.00
Avocado, black bean, cucumber, pineapple, pepitas, corn pico, creamy salsa verde, mexi-rice served with your choice of protein and corn tostadas.
Flash-Fried Calamari$11.00
Buttermilk battered and lightly-fried Calamari steak strips. Served with tamarind-lemon-chile sauce.
PLANO TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
