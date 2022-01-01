Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shell tacos in
Lincoln
/
Lincoln
/
Shell Tacos
Lincoln restaurants that serve shell tacos
Copal Mexican Cuisine - Lincoln
4747 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
No reviews yet
Hard Shell Ground Beef 3 tacos
$9.50
Lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine - Lincoln
The Tam Restaurant and Pub
105 South 25th Street, Lincoln
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Taco
$1.50
More about The Tam Restaurant and Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln
Grilled Chicken
Chili
Chicken Salad
Mushroom Burgers
Fried Ice Cream
Al Pastor Tacos
Lobsters
Cheese Enchiladas
More near Lincoln to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Elkhorn
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
La Vista
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Kearney
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(797 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston