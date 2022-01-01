Cake in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
LeadBelly
301 North 8th Street, Lincoln
|Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
|$6.99
Warm gluten-free gooey cake, peanut butter fudge frosting, vanilla bean ice cream & chocolate sauce.
*Contains dairy, peanuts
*Gluten-Free
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
Rich layers of chocolate cake and ganache, with a dark chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. Vegetarian
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bison Witches Bar & Deli
1320 P St,Ste 100, Lincoln
|Chocolate Banana Loaf Cake
|$2.50
Chocolate chip cake batter and banana cake batter combine - without artificial colors, flavors preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup - to create an instant favorite.
PIZZA
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
7701 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
BELGIAN DARK CHOCOLATE | EGG | CREAM | VANILLA BEAN | WHIPPED CREAM | HEATH CRUMBLE
|Italian Lemon Ricotta Cake
|$12.00
WARM HOUSE-MADE RICOTTA CAKE | WHIPPED CREAM | LEMON CURD
|Crab Cakes
|$20.00
THREE JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES | SHRIMP MOUSSE | ROASTED GARLIC & SHALLOT | LEMON AIOLI | MICRO GREENS