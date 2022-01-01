Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce,tomato,pickle,onion in a tomato basil wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.65
Our famous Taragon Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on a buttery croissant. Comes with chips or baby carrots
Item pic

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.44
Includes Seasoned Chips
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
