Burritos in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve burritos

At The Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

At The Corner

201 E Markham St, Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dutchman Burrito$15.00
eggs, sausage, cheddar, peppers, onion & queso. Served w/ hash
More about At The Corner
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Speedy Gonzalez Burrito$5.44
Breakfast Burrito Eggs, Potatoes, Pepper Blend, Cheese, Salsa, & Choice of Meat
#3 SPEEDY GONZALEZ- BURRITO$4.44
More about Rock City Kitchen
RCK TACO image

 

RCK TACO

1515 West 7th Street, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$9.44
Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
More about RCK TACO
Item pic

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Speedy Gonzalez Burrito$5.44
Breakfast Burrito Eggs, Potatoes, Pepper Blend, Cheese, Salsa, & Choice of Meat
More about Rock City Family
Bison Burrito image

TACOS

The Fold

3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.1 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$15.00
inside: grilled chicken, cheese, pickled jalapeno, carmelized onion
on top: crema, pickled red onion, cilantro
Bison Burrito$17.00
inside: ground bison, black beans, caramelized onion, cheese
on top: spicy ranchero sauce, queso fresco, cilantro
Veggie Burrito$14.00
inside: black beans, caramelized onion, mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, zucchini, corn, cheese
on top: salsa verde, pickled red onion, queso fresco cilantro
More about The Fold

