Burritos in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve burritos
More about At The Corner
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
At The Corner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Dutchman Burrito
|$15.00
eggs, sausage, cheddar, peppers, onion & queso. Served w/ hash
More about Rock City Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Speedy Gonzalez Burrito
|$5.44
Breakfast Burrito Eggs, Potatoes, Pepper Blend, Cheese, Salsa, & Choice of Meat
|#3 SPEEDY GONZALEZ- BURRITO
|$4.44
More about RCK TACO
RCK TACO
1515 West 7th Street, Little Rock
|Burrito
|$9.44
Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
More about Rock City Family
Rock City Family
1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK
|Speedy Gonzalez Burrito
|$5.44
Breakfast Burrito Eggs, Potatoes, Pepper Blend, Cheese, Salsa, & Choice of Meat
More about The Fold
TACOS
The Fold
3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
inside: grilled chicken, cheese, pickled jalapeno, carmelized onion
on top: crema, pickled red onion, cilantro
|Bison Burrito
|$17.00
inside: ground bison, black beans, caramelized onion, cheese
on top: spicy ranchero sauce, queso fresco, cilantro
|Veggie Burrito
|$14.00
inside: black beans, caramelized onion, mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, zucchini, corn, cheese
on top: salsa verde, pickled red onion, queso fresco cilantro