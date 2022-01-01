Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot and sour soup in
Little Rock
/
Little Rock
/
Hot And Sour Soup
Little Rock restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Chi's Asian Cafe
3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
Avg 3.8
(240 reviews)
Hot & Sour Soup (Bowl)
$8.00
Hot & Sour Soup (Cup)
$3.50
More about Chi's Asian Cafe
Chi's Chinese Cuisine
17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
Avg 3.3
(39 reviews)
Hot & Sour Soup
More about Chi's Chinese Cuisine
