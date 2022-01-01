Go
Toast

Little Lan’s

Little Lan's specializes in Chinese, serving the North Shore since 1992.

544 Chestnut St • $$

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)

Popular Items

Wonton Soup$7.95
Pork wontons in a chicken broth with spinach, sliced carrots, zucchini, and napa cabbage serves TWO
Sesame Shrimp Toast (4pc)$10.95
Shrimp, garlic, ginger, sesame, on top of toast fried till golden brown
Chicken Pan Noodle$11.95
Broccoli Beef$15.95
Beef and broccoli in our brown gravy sauce
Veggie Egg Rolls(2pc)$5.95
Homemade, hand rolled, delicious veggie egg rolls
Chicken Green Beans$13.95
Chicken stir fried with green beans tossed in hoisin sauce
Crab Rangoons (5pc)$6.95
Crispy wontons stuffed with kani, cream cheese, and scallions and garlic
Miso Soup$7.95
Served with tofu and sliced scallions, serves TWO
Mongolian Beef$16.95
Beef stir-fried with scallions on top of crispy rice noodle served with rice on the side
Garlic Chicken Vegetables$13.95
Extra garlic, stirfried with ginger, peapods, bok choy, carrots, fresh mushroom, zucchini, water chestnuts
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

544 Chestnut St

Winnetka IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avli Estiatorio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pomeroy

No reviews yet

Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.

Little Honeycomb

No reviews yet

EAT. DRINK. RELAX...
Little Honeycomb is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Our food is nutritious, delicious, and affordable, and we welcome diners young and old, stop by and get a taste of Little Honeycomb.

Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston