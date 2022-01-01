Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Liverpool restaurants you'll love

Go
Liverpool restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Liverpool

Liverpool's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Liverpool restaurants

Heid's of Liverpool image

HOT DOGS

Heid's of Liverpool

305 Oswego Street, Liverpool

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hofmann Frank$4.25
A traditional German style frankfurter made with beef, pork and veal served in a New England style roll.
Gianelli Sausage$8.75
Made with a sweet Italian sausage from Gianelli and topped with peppers and onions.
Hofmann Snappy$4.25
A zesty flavored Coney made with pork and veal served in a New England style roll.
More about Heid's of Liverpool
Home Team Pub image

 

Home Team Pub

7990 Oswego Rd, Liverpool

Avg 4.5 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast1lettuce, tomato, red onion and HTP sauce - Served on a toasted roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce , Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack cheese in a grilled whole wheat wrap Blue cheese served on the side
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing in a grilled whole wheat wrap
More about Home Team Pub
Heid's Sweet Treats image

 

Heid's Sweet Treats

305 Oswego Street, Liverpool

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Heid's Sweet Treats

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Liverpool

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Liverpool to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston