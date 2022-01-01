Liverpool restaurants you'll love
HOT DOGS
Heid's of Liverpool
305 Oswego Street, Liverpool
|Popular items
|Hofmann Frank
|$4.25
A traditional German style frankfurter made with beef, pork and veal served in a New England style roll.
|Gianelli Sausage
|$8.75
Made with a sweet Italian sausage from Gianelli and topped with peppers and onions.
|Hofmann Snappy
|$4.25
A zesty flavored Coney made with pork and veal served in a New England style roll.
Home Team Pub
7990 Oswego Rd, Liverpool
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast1lettuce, tomato, red onion and HTP sauce - Served on a toasted roll
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce , Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack cheese in a grilled whole wheat wrap Blue cheese served on the side
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing in a grilled whole wheat wrap