Healthy Takeout with new indoor seating. Grilled panini wraps, delicious healthy vegan smoothies, fresh pressed juices, super fresh salads, wellness shots.

1644 Beacon St

Popular Items

Row the Charles$8.00
Strawberries, banana, blueberries, blackberries, splash agave, almond milk
Buff Chick Quesadilla$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, marinated red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, marinated red onions, mozzarella, romaine and house-made avocado cilantro spread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, romaine, mozzarella, marinated red onions, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing.
Grasshopper$8.50
A Game Changer! Tastes just like mint chocolate chip! Spinach, cashews, medjool dates, cacao nibs, peppermint, and oatmilk.
Southwest Vegan Bowl$12.50
Organic farro or quinoa, organic kale, avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, roasted chickpeas, black beans, roasted corn, marinated red onions and house-made herb vinagrette dressing. Gluten Free with Quinoa only
Greek Wrap$11.50
Roasted Chicken, feta cheese, marinated red onions, tomato, cucumber, sliced black olives, organic spinach, and house-made herb vinagrette dressing.
Nutty Professor$9.25
30 grams of plant based protein! Vegan Chocolate Protein, medjool dates, cacao nibs, peanut butter, oat milk
Healthy Elvis$8.50
Banana, peanut butter, medjool dates, and oatmilk
Buffalotarian-Vegetarian$11.50
Organic Farro, chickpeas,
avocado, romaine, mozzarella, marinated red onions, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing
1644 Beacon St

Brookline MA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
