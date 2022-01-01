Local Kitchens

No reviews yet

Local Kitchens brings the best local restaurants to the neighborhood for convenient pickup & delivery, all under one roof. Featuring San Francisco favorites like Senor Sisig, Proposition Chicken, and Curry Up Now. Mix and match from different restaurants so everyone can get what they want. Order in store and your food will be ready in 5 minutes, or find our restaurants for delivery on DoorDash.

