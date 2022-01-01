Locanda Positano
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1005 Brown Ave
Lafayette, CA 94549
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
1005 Brown Ave, Lafayette CA 94549
Nearby restaurants
Local Kitchens
Local Kitchens brings the best local restaurants to the neighborhood for convenient pickup & delivery, all under one roof. Featuring San Francisco favorites like Senor Sisig, Proposition Chicken, and Curry Up Now. Mix and match from different restaurants so everyone can get what they want. Order in store and your food will be ready in 5 minutes, or find our restaurants for delivery on DoorDash.
Barranco
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Postino
Housed in a charming Carr Jones designed historic building, Postino welcomes guests with the celebration of food, family, friends and life around the dinner table featuring our Italian influenced, California cuisine.
Postino is nestled in the hillside town of Lafayette in the East Bay. Our brick walls, slate tiled floors, fireplaces and intimate dining rooms evoke images and feelings of Italy and the Mediterranean. The dramatic ambience at Postino is captivating and enchanting.