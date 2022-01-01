Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried steaks in
Lompoc
/
Lompoc
/
Chicken Fried Steaks
Lompoc restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Toro Loco - Ocean
200 east ocean avenue, lompoc
No reviews yet
#8 Chicken or Steak Fajitas
$14.99
With tortillas
More about Toro Loco - Ocean
Toro Loco - Central
129 west central avenue c1, Lompoc
No reviews yet
#8 Chicken or Steak Fajitas
$14.99
With tortillas
More about Toro Loco - Central
