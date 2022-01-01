Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Long Island City

Long Island City restaurants
Toast

Long Island City restaurants that serve beef soup

C-2 Braise Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面) image

 

Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101

10-39 47th Road, Long island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
C-2 Braise Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面)$15.00
C-1 Classic Lan Zhou Beef Noodle Soup (兰州拉面)$14.25
More about Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101
Item pic

 

Hupo Restaurant

10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Szechuan Braised Beef Noodles Soup┇四川牛肉面$15.00
Lunch Stew Beef in Hot Chili Soup┇午餐水煮牛肉$18.00
Sliced beef braised with greens, garlic, and chili flake, Lunch Special comes with rice and chef-special soup.
More about Hupo Restaurant
Item pic

 

ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stewed Beef in Hot Chili Soup 水煮牛肉$19.99
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper
Minced Beef Egg Soup 西湖牛肉羹$15.95
More about ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue

