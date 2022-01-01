Go
Longboards Wraps & Bowls

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

5415 Johnson Drive

Popular Items

All Pro$7.99
Large salad with Turkey, chicken, bacon, egg, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing
Hawaiian Chef$7.99
Large salad with Chicken, imitation crab, turkey, pineapples, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, carrot shreds, mozzarella and choice of dressing
Smores Wrap$4.59
Marshmallows, Hazelnut Spread, and Graham Crackers on a Wheat Tortilla.
A-Bomb$6.79
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, hard boiled egg, lettuce and ranch, on a spinach tortilla
Viet Wrap$7.99
Gluten Free Tortilla, chicken, thin rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, green onion, cilantro, mozzarella, sriracha and sweet & spicy sauce
Lumpia Roll Salad$7.99
Two chicken spring rolls served with peanut sauce, includes a side of fresh pasta salad
Regular Fountain$1.79
The Argentine$7.39
Steak, shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, mozzarella and chimichurri ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Shackquitos$6.99
Mini sampler wraps with chicken: Cabo, Thai, Teriyaki
Location

Mission KS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
