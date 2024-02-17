The Big Biscuit Mission
7017 Johnson Drive
Mission, KS 66202
Shareables
- Bonut$3.99
amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar
- Sticky Biscuit$4.99
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
- Loaded Sticky Biscuit$5.99
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans
Biscuits & Gravy
- Full Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
- Half Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
- Quarter Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
From the Griddle
- Pancake Platter$12.99
2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
- Waffle Platter$12.99
belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
- French Toast Platter$12.99
2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$10.99
housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
- Chicken & Waffles$12.99
hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar
- Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
two plate-sized pancakes
- Classic Belgian Waffle$8.99
dusted with powdered sugar
- French Toast$8.99
3 thick-cut slices
- Red, White, & Blue Waffle$11.99
strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!
- The Dark Side$11.49
2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce
- Southern Sunrise$12.49
3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel
Traditional Eggs
- 2 Eggs Any Style$8.99
2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- 2 Eggs & Bacon$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- 2 Eggs & Sausage$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- 2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$17.99
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Country Fried Chicken & Eggs$14.99
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs$12.99
2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Diced Ham Scramble$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with diced smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$12.49
2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Signature Dishes
- Jim's Platter$11.49
2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes
- Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy
- Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle$15.49
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes
- Mayberry$12.49
3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes
- The Alamo$13.99
enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa
- Yard Bird$12.99
our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes
- 3 Car Pile Up$18.99
a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy
Big & Healthy
- Lo Carb$12.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & fresh fruit
- Workout Scramble$11.49
egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
- Lean & Green$12.49
egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
- New Orleans Oatmeal$9.99
banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
- Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal$9.99
served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
Omelets
- Kansas City Omelet$14.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.
- Veggie Omelet$12.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Western Omelet$12.49
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- The Titanic Omelet$16.99
gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy
- Ranchero Omelet$13.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Del Rio Omelet$13.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Turkey & Spinach Omelet$13.49
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1
- Popeye Omelet$12.49
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Bacon & Cheddar Omelet$12.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet$12.99
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Scram-Bowls
- Big Scram-Bowl$13.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Veggie Scram-Bowl$12.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Midwest Scram-Bowl$14.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl$16.99
4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy
- Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl$12.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl$13.99
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Laredo Scram-Bowl$13.99
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled chorizo, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
- Holly Scram-Bowl$14.49
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, spinach, tomato & jack covered in creamy hollandaise and paprika served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Benedicts
- Traditional$12.49
2 hand-cracked poached eggs* and smoked ham on a griddled English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes
- Turkey Florentine$13.99
2 hand-cracked poached eggs*, shaved oven roasted turkey, sliced tomato, and spinach on a griddled english muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes Quantity 1
- Country$12.49
2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs & 2 sausage patties (or 2 bacon) on a split buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy & served with potatoes
- Cowboy$17.99
hand-breaded 1/2 lb country fried steak or chicken on a split buttermilk biscuit piled high with hash browns & 2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, covered with ladles of sausage gravy
Almost Famous Chicken
- Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
hand-breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad
- Honey Money Sandwich$13.49
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun, served with French fries or a garden salad
- Kick'N Chicken Sandwich$13.49
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle & ranch dressing on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad
- The Haymaker$14.99
a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips on a bed of fries, topped with cheddar cheese & covered with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit
- Chicken Strip Basket$12.99
a heaping helping of hand-breaded fried chicken strips served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of French fries or garden salad
Burgers
- Royal with Cheese$13.99
1/2 lb. fresh beef with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad
- Bacon Boss$14.99
1/2 lb. fresh beef piled with chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad
- Brunch Burger$16.99
1/2 lb. fresh beef with a hand-cracked over easy egg*, hash browns, chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & may on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad
- Patty Melt$12.99
1/2 lb. fresh beef with sautéed onions & cheddar on griddled marble rye served, served with French fries or garden salad
Big Sandwiches
- The Big BLT Sandwich$13.99
piled high with crisp bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey wheat toast & served with French fries or garden salad
- Boss Tom Sandwich$14.49
loaded with shaved oven roasted turkey, bacon, sliced tomato, jack & ranch on griddled sourdough & served with French fries or garden salad
- Breaded Pork Tenderloin$13.99
with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad
Entree Salads
- Buttermilk Chicken & BLT Salad$13.99
romaine, chopped bacon, tomato & cheddar cheese, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with our hand-breaded chicken
- Southern Strawberry Spinach Salad$10.99
fresh spinach, chopped bacon, strawberries, cremini mushrooms & pecans tossed in a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken & BLT Salad$14.49
romaine, chopped bacon, tomato, cheddar, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with hand-breaded buffalo chicken strips
Sides/A La Carte
- Black Label Bacon (3)$3.99
- Hand Pattied Sausage (2)$3.99
- Smoked 4 oz Ham Steak$3.99
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.49
- Hash Browns$3.49
- Sausage Gravy$2.49
- Fresh Fruit - Regular$3.99
- Fresh Fruit - Large$5.99
- Buttermilk Pancake (Single)$4.99
One plate-sized buttermilk pancake
- French Toast Slice$3.99
- Buttermilk Biscuit$2.99
- Italian White Toast$2.49
- Honey Wheat Toast$2.49
- Sourdough Toast$2.49
- Marble Rye Toast$2.49
- Side Grits$2.49
- Garden Salad$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
Beverages
- Mocha Iced Coffee$5.99
Creamy mocha iced coffee with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- Salted Caramel Iced Coffee$5.99
Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle
- French Vanilla Iced Coffee$5.99
Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream
- Private Blend Coffee$3.59
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.
- Decaf Coffee$3.59
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.
- French Vanilla Cappuccino$3.99
Warm French vanilla cappuccino with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- Freshly Brewed Sweet Iced Tea$3.59
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit sweet tea
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.59
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit iced tea
- Orange Juice$3.49
Cold and refreshing orange juice
- 2% Milk$3.49
Cold and refreshing 2% milk
- Apple Juice$3.49
Cold and refreshing apple juice
- Hot Chocolate$3.99