Fried pickles in Lucedale

Lucedale restaurants
Lucedale restaurants that serve fried pickles

Main pic

 

House of Pizza - Lucedale

4273 Main Street, Lucedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.24
Served wtih House Made Ranch
More about House of Pizza - Lucedale
Landmark Cafe & Grill image

 

Landmark Cafe & Grill

5173 Main Street, Lucedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$6.99
Breaded and fried pickle slices served with ranch dressing.
More about Landmark Cafe & Grill

Map

