The Lucky Duck Gastropub

993 Market Street

Popular Items

LD Burger*$13.00
double patties, house pickles, american cheese, special sauce
Truffle Fries$8.00
white truffle oil, grated parmesan, honey
Cobb$13.00
romaine, bacon cubes, tomatoes, chopped egg, charred poblano street corn, bleu cheese, avocado puree
Crispy Fish Tacos$14.50
crispy haddock, avocado crema, pickled peppers, pickled onions, salsa verde, flour tortilla
Whiskey River$15.00
double patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce
6 Traditional Wings$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
hand breaded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & crumbles and a flour tortilla
Sauce
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Shoestring Fries$4.00
Location

Fort MIll SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

