The Lucky Duck Gastropub
Come in and enjoy!
993 Market Street
Popular Items
Location
993 Market Street
Fort MIll SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
We are an American Fusion restaurant that puts a twist on your favorite "homemade" foods we all grew up eating. If you are a meat lover, need Gluten Free options, vegetarian, vegan or a little guest that just wants a hot dog,
WE HAVE SOMETHING for EVERYONE!
Blacow Burger
Come in and enjoy!!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Spice Asian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!