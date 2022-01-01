Go
Luigi Di Roma

Come in and enjoy!

718 South Federal Highway

Popular Items

CLAMS OREGANATA$14.00
fresh oregano, crumbs, lemon butter
HOUSE SALAD$12.00
mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, olives, peppercini, red onion, radish choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette or Creamy Gorgonzola
MEATBALLS APP(2)$9.00
(beef, veal, and pork) marinara sauce & ricotta cheese
MEATBALLS, SAUSAGE, BOLOGNESE, OR COMBO OVER RIGATONI$24.00
slow simmered in Sunday gravy and ricotta
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$24.00
mozzarella and marinara sauce
CHICKEN SCALOPPINI$24.00
(FRANCESE, PICCATA, OR MARSALA)
ARUGULA SALAD$12.00
tomatoes, shaved parmigiana cheese with EVO oil and lemon
GARLIC AND CHEESE LOAF$10.00
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$18.00
creamy pomodoro sauce
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$25.00
baked with mozzarella andpomodoro
Location

Deerfield Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
