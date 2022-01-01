Chicken wraps in Lutz

Lutz restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz

Avg 3.9 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
