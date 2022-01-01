Go
Toast

Manizza's

Great pizza, exceptional service! Come see us at Manizza's Pizza Parlor!

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ranch$0.75
Large (14") Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
Chicken Wings- 6 Pack$9.49
Jumbo fresh wings deep fried and made to order.
Chicken Wings - 12 Pack$17.99
Jumbo fresh wings deep fried and made to order.
Extra Large (16") Pepperoni Pizza$18.49
Garlic Knots- 8 Pack$3.99
Lightly fried then coated with butter and garlic seasoning.
Chicken Fingers- 4 Pack$8.29
Crispy, delicious, 4-pack of chicken tenders! Served with dipping sauce.
Large (14") Stella's Supreme Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions and fresh tri-colored bell peppers.
Extra Large (16") Cheese Pizza$16.79
Cinnamon Bites- 5 Pack$0.99
Deep fried dough tossed in butter, cinnamon, and sugar with a side of icing.
See full menu

Location

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bok Bok v-Russell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

No reviews yet

It’s not just a name, it’s a lifestyle. Don’t you want to wake up enjoy a great meal, great drinks and great friends? That’s what we’re all about. A good morning leads to a good day and a good life. ⁠

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

No reviews yet

Crab Corner offers the best seafood in Las Vegas. We are a fun restaurant with full bar, dining room, and an open patio in the expanded southwest location. As an authentic Maryland style crab house, we fly in live blue crabs from the Chesapeake or Gulf Bay (depending on season) and they're steamed fresh just like back home on the East Coast. Our house spices used to prepare our favorite dishes are made in Baltimore. We offer the perfect place to get messy and eat some delicious crab. Visit us at Crab Corner and we will lay out the brown paper, give you a mallet for the claws and a bucket for your shells!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston