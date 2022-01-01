Go
Marina 27 Steak and Seafood

The newly renovated Marina 27 restaurant is featuring all new decking and outdoor bar, a custom-designed Wooden Boat Bar, the Starboard Tasting Room, wine lockers, and an updated dining room with an open concept. Marina 27 will be fine dining with a casual twist complete with a broad menu of wine, craft cocktails, and delicious cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

22 A St

Popular Items

Oven Roasted Chicken$27.00
Cheesecake - Turtle$9.00
Wedge$12.00
iceberg lettuce, housemade bleu cheese dressing, candied bacon, red onion & Peppadews
Full Slab Ribs$33.00
Location

Lake lotawana MO

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
