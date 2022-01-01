Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Marion

Marion restaurants
Toast

Marion restaurants that serve pancakes

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery image

SALADS • STEAKS

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery

740 10th Street, Marion

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$9.95
More about Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
Item pic

 

West End Diner

809 6th Avenue, Marion

Avg 4.7 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Kids pancake and egg$4.75
Two small pancakes and a side of scrambled eggs.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.25
Two large chocolate chip pancakes drizzled in butter & topped with our house peanut butter/honey sauce and a side of syrup.
Blueberry Pancakes$6.25
A breakfast staple, two large blueberry pancakes drizzled in butter with a side of syrup.
More about West End Diner

