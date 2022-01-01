Go
Market Street Pizza

Family owned and operated. Made fresh daily and homemade recipes! Home of the 30" MONSTER Pizza!
Delivery Fee of $2.50

PIZZA

13000 N IH 35 • $$

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Build Your Own$11.99
Ranch$0.75
Side Salad- House$3.99
Mixed Geens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
16" Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
8" Personal BYO W/ 1 Topping Free$6.95
$10.99 16" X Large 1 Topping **(PICKUP ONLY!)**$10.99
12" Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
Wings (12)$19.95
Our popular wings, baked to a crispy perfection. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or house-made Ranch. Your choice of sauce: Hot ~ BBQ ~ Buffalo ~ Garlic Parmesan ~ Plain
Wings (6)$10.95
Our popular wings, baked to a crispy perfection. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or house-made Ranch. Your choice of sauce: Hot ~ BBQ ~ Buffalo ~ Garlic Parmesan ~ Plain
We can not do half and half on 6 wings.
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

13000 N IH 35

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
