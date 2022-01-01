Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Maryville
/
Maryville
/
French Fries
Maryville restaurants that serve french fries
STEAKS
The Walnut Kitchen
606 High St, Maryville
Avg 4.6
(738 reviews)
Hand Cut French Fries
$8.00
More about The Walnut Kitchen
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville
Avg 4.7
(916 reviews)
FRENCH FRIES
$3.00
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos
Browse other tasty dishes in Maryville
Chicken Fajitas
Veggie Burritos
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp Fajitas
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Tacos
Fajitas
Street Tacos
More near Maryville to explore
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(128 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Sylva
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Kodak
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(128 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1624 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(556 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston