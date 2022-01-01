Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Maryville

Go
Maryville restaurants
Toast

Maryville restaurants that serve french fries

The Walnut Kitchen image

STEAKS

The Walnut Kitchen

606 High St, Maryville

Avg 4.6 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Cut French Fries$8.00
More about The Walnut Kitchen
Chapuline’s StreeTacos image

 

Chapuline’s StreeTacos

2024 E Hunt Rd, Maryville

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
More about Chapuline’s StreeTacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Maryville

Chicken Fajitas

Veggie Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Fajitas

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Tacos

Fajitas

Street Tacos

Map

More near Maryville to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston