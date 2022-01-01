Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Mayville

Go
Mayville restaurants
Toast

Mayville restaurants that serve bruschetta

Watermark Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Watermark Restaurant

188 South Erie St, Mayville

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$11.95
Garlic bread toasted with cheese and served with fresh tomato bruschetta
More about Watermark Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Andriaccio's Restaurant

4837 West Lake Road, Mayville

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Bruschetta$21.00
Cavatappi sautéed with tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil, sprinkled with fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze
More about Andriaccio's Restaurant
Webb's Captain's Table image

 

Webb's Captain's Table

115 West Lake Road, Mayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$13.95
Six grilled ciabatta bread topped with diced tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic and olive oil.
Bruschetta$13.95
Six pieces grilled ciabatta bread topped with diced tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic and olive oil.
More about Webb's Captain's Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Mayville

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Salmon

French Fries

Map

More near Mayville to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston