Bruschetta in Mayville

SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Watermark Restaurant
188 South Erie St, Mayville
|Bruschetta
|$11.95
Garlic bread toasted with cheese and served with fresh tomato bruschetta
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Andriaccio's Restaurant
4837 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Vegan Bruschetta
|$21.00
Cavatappi sautéed with tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil, sprinkled with fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Webb's Captain's Table
115 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Bruschetta
|$13.95
Six grilled ciabatta bread topped with diced tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic and olive oil.
