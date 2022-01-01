Cake in Mayville
Mayville restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Andriaccio's Restaurant
4837 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Limoncello Cake
|$8.00
Webb's Captain's Table
115 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Old-fashioned carrot cake with just the right blend of sugar and spice
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.95
Maryland Crab Cake deep-fried on a hearth-baked roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Lemon aioli served on the side.
