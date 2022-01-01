Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Mayville

Mayville restaurants
Mayville restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Andriaccio's Restaurant

4837 West Lake Road, Mayville

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Limoncello Cake$8.00
More about Andriaccio's Restaurant
Webb's Captain's Table image

 

Webb's Captain's Table

115 West Lake Road, Mayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
Old-fashioned carrot cake with just the right blend of sugar and spice
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.95
Maryland Crab Cake deep-fried on a hearth-baked roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Lemon aioli served on the side.
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.95
House-made lump crab cake, sautéed and served with lemon aioli, tomato, lettuce and onion served with a side of French Fries.
More about Webb's Captain's Table

