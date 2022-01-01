Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Mccall
/
Mccall
/
Greek Salad
Mccall restaurants that serve greek salad
Ragazza Di Lago-McCall
203 East Lake Street, McCall
No reviews yet
GREEK SALAD
$9.00
More about Ragazza Di Lago-McCall
Blue Moose -McCall
907 West Lake Street, McCall
No reviews yet
GREEK SALAD
$7.00
Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber on a Bed of Lettuce (Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette) (Add Chicken +$3.00)
More about Blue Moose -McCall
