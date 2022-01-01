Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken katsu in
Medford
/
Medford
/
Chicken Katsu
Medford restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion
2382 W Main St (Building D), Medford
No reviews yet
Chicken Katsu
$14.00
Boneless panko crusted chicken that has been deep fried to perfection.
More about Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
330 E McAndrews Rd, Medford
Avg 4.6
(1 review)
Chicken Katsu - Regular
$15.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Medford
Chicken Sandwiches
Curry
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Teriyaki
Hummus
Chicken Salad
Crispy Tacos
More near Medford to explore
Bend
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Arcata
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Bend
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston