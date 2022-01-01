Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa
Addictive food ahead!
1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1
Popular Items
Location
1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1
TUSCALOOSA AL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tuscaloosa Music Hall Management
Come in and enjoy!
GB Nutrition
We exist to offer healthy alternatives for meal replacement. Specializing in meal supplement shakes and Loaded Nutritional Teas that support a healthy lifestyle.
Little Five Points- Tuscaloosa rebuilding
Come in and enjoy!
Twelve25
Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue