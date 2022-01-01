Go
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa

Addictive food ahead!

1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Redneck Shawarma$7.89
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch
Chicken Funghi$10.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise
Redneck Gyro$7.99
Beef-Lamb Meat, Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cajun Tzatziki
Dixie Chicken$10.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
French Fries$3.95
Fried crispy and seasoned with Greek seasoning. Some of the best around. Cooked to order
Coke Products/Tea$2.49
Chicken Shawarma$7.49
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Philly$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese and Chipotle Mayo
Gyro$7.79
Beef-Lamb Meat, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions onPita Bread
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
Location

TUSCALOOSA AL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
